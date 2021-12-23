UBS Group Reiterates €4.35 Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €4.35 ($4.89) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.93 ($4.42) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.27) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Monday. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.70 ($4.16) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.82) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.78 ($4.24).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

