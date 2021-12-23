Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.19. Approximately 3,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 625,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

UDMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Udemy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

