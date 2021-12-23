UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Gap Up to $66.37

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.37, but opened at $68.16. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $68.82, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Taglich Brothers reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $518.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

