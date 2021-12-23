Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 115,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,581,538 shares.The stock last traded at $2.52 and had previously closed at $2.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UGP shares. Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Grupo Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.1168 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 516,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 921,767 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 258,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 46,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 1,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 354,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 333,642 shares during the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

