UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNCRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of UNCRY opened at $7.55 on Thursday. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

