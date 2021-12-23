Unido EP (UDO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.83 Million

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unido EP has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $1.05 million worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00057616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.31 or 0.08070073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,909.38 or 0.99856890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00074182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00053786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,589,399 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.