Unifty Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.25 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $77.23 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for approximately $47.73 or 0.00094035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00057513 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.70 or 0.08031876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,814.25 or 1.00113717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00073669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00053057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,618,066 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

