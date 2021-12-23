UniMex Network Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, UniMex Network has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $93,490.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00057616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.31 or 0.08070073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,909.38 or 0.99856890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00074182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00053786 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007298 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,515,514 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

