Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,231,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $241,391,000 after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,543 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,901. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

