Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $42.28 on Thursday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.