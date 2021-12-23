Unitrade 24-Hour Volume Hits $320,305.00 (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unitrade has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Unitrade has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $320,305.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitrade Profile

Unitrade (CRYPTO:TRADE) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

