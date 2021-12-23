Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Unity Software makes up about 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Unity Software worth $49,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,335,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,581,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

NYSE U opened at $144.89 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.90 and a 200-day moving average of $131.34.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,186,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,829,965 shares of company stock valued at $312,075,701. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.