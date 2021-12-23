UnMarshal Trading Down 0.4% This Week (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00056921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.59 or 0.07973044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,006.56 or 0.99857118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00054177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00072678 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007316 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars.

