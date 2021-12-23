Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,096,800.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,975.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $2,980,875.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total value of $7,217,550.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total value of $8,097,075.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $6,772,500.00.
Shares of Upstart stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,025. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.21. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 182.25.
Several research analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.77.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
