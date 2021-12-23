Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Upstart were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after buying an additional 538,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $145.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.21. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a PE ratio of 181.60.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.77.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total transaction of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,804,531 shares of company stock worth $412,168,702. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

