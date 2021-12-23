Uptrennd (1UP) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Uptrennd has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Uptrennd has a market cap of $30,878.84 and $1,270.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Uptrennd

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

