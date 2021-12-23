UREEQA Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $58,375.00 (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, UREEQA has traded up 39.6% against the dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $5.92 million and $58,375.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00056663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.18 or 0.07977728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,070.67 or 0.99977950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00072626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00053619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007238 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.