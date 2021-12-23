Urus (URUS) Trading Down 15.9% This Week

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Urus coin can now be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00042590 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.47 or 0.00209417 BTC.

About Urus

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

