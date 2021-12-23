USDK Price Up 0% Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, USDK has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.58 million and approximately $137.65 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00057329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.03 or 0.08030513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,788.90 or 0.99940558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00073489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00052921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007104 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

