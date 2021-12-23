UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Shares Down 3.2%

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 1,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 534,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UserTesting presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

About UserTesting (NYSE:USER)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.