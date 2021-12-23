V Prem Et Al Watsa Sells 63,063 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 63,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,135,764.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $506,808.00.

On Friday, December 17th, V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,770 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $123,552.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 93,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $21.48.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CCAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

