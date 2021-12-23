Vabble (VAB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $440,848.00

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Vabble has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $440,848.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vabble has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00042763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Vabble Profile

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,404,377 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

