Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Shares Up 6.7%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) shares shot up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. 78,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 274,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLNCF. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valens from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Valens from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Valens alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.