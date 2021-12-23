Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.41 and last traded at $57.41. 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 76,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,138,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $659,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.