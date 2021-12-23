Valor Latitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:VLAT) Trading Up 0.3%

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT)’s share price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 2,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 19,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.76.

Get Valor Latitude Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $19,166,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 1,358.9% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,979,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,275 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,904,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,440,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,112,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.