VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,638 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.53% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $13,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth $123,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 94.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $182,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $186.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.68. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $150.38 and a one year high of $248.09.

