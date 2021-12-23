VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 644.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.18. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39.

