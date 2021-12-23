Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.34 and last traded at C$24.34. Approximately 24,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 27,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.31.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.35.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.