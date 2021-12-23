Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lessened by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 5.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.03. 40,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,148. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $171.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.