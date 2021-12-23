Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.42% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $254,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $167.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

