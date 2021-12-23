Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,949,000 after buying an additional 33,741 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $167.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $171.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.69.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

