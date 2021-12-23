Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.7% of IRON Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.96. 38,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,148. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

