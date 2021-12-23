Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 7.2% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 700,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,679,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,253,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,258,000 after purchasing an additional 605,256 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 272,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,181. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.