Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,580 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.03% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $391,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.58 and a fifty-two week high of $112.42.

