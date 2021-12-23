Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,241 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 254,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,229,000 after buying an additional 32,670 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $93.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.40 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

