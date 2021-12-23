Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) is IRON Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

IRON Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.0% of IRON Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. IRON Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $429,831,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,322 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,859,000 after purchasing an additional 711,420 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 654,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,359,000 after purchasing an additional 481,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 771,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 314,205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.56. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,459. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $69.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.429 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

