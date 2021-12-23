Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 12.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $25,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGV. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 189.4% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,995,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 47,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $105.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.88 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.74.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

