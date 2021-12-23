Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 182,641 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,456,845 shares.The stock last traded at $113.31 and had previously closed at $113.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

