Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Stake Lessened by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.3% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.6% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 27,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $211.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $200.79 and a 1-year high of $247.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.624 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.