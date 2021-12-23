Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $80.81

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.81 and last traded at $80.82, with a volume of 1264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

