Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Raised by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1,223.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,309 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,043 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,704 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,344. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

