Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is MMA Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.7% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.