Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,216. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $189.60 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.85.

