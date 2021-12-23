Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 14.4% of EMC Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $429.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $424.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $335.37 and a 52 week high of $435.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

