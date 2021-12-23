Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,691,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,061,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,264,000 after purchasing an additional 357,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $430.96 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $335.37 and a 12-month high of $435.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.