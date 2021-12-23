Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Raised by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,824 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after acquiring an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after purchasing an additional 357,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $432.83. 167,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337,944. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $424.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $335.37 and a twelve month high of $435.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.