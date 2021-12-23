Vanilla Network Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $5,215.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for about $5.73 or 0.00011176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00057002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.01 or 0.07982991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,191.97 or 0.99844702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00072789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00052518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007241 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 797,331 coins and its circulating supply is 652,717 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

