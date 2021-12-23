VAULT 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,370.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for $5.37 or 0.00010508 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VAULT has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. VAULT has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $3,370.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00056889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.15 or 0.07984098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,053.29 or 0.99950750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00053760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00072629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007330 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 503,971 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

