Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 44.72 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44.71 ($0.59). Approximately 70,580 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.23 million and a P/E ratio of 8.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.31.

About Vector Capital (LON:VCAP)

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Vector Capital Plc is a subsidiary of Vector Holdings Limited.

