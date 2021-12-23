Vectorspace AI (VXV) Hits Market Capitalization of $171.04 Million

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be purchased for $4.41 or 0.00008686 BTC on major exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $171.04 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.80 or 0.00377705 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000145 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000877 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $647.04 or 0.01274188 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,779,374 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vectorspace AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vectorspace AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

